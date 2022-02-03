"A Lot Of Guys Stepped Up" | Team Effort Gets Utah Back On Track

It's been a long time since Vivint Arena was rocking.

Following a spirited and incredible effort from the shorthanded Jazz, the vibe inside Vivint Arena was electric as Utah ended its five-game losing streak with a 108-104 victory over Mountain West rival Denver on Wednesday night.

"To get a win like that, sometimes that's all you need to get back on track," Mike Conley said postgame. "Just happy to see one, put a W up there in front of the home crowd and do it in the way that we did it with the guys that we had on hand and how passionate they played. ... A lot of guys stepped up and it was a really fun environment."

Here are five things to know following the win:

1.) Victory Number One For Alex Jensen

Utah head coach Quin Snyder is widely regarded as one of the sharpest offensive minds in the NBA and one of the league's best coaches. So when it was announced this past weekend that he would be out for an extended period due to health and safety protocols, Utah's mantra of "next man up" would now be tested by the coaching staff.

Alex Jensen has always been a winner everywhere he's been throughout his playing and coaching career. But on Wednesday night, it became official.

Taking over head coaching duties, Jensen picked up the first win of his coaching career in an impressive performance for being the lead man for just the second time in his career. He pushed the right buttons, called the perfect timeouts, and went with the proper rotations as the Jazz played inspired basketball under him.

"He's a little less intense," Conley said with a laugh postgame when asked about Jensen's coaching style.

Jensen comes from a long line of coaching greats, starring at the University of Utah under the infamous and esteemed Rick Majerus. After an eight-year professional career overseas, Jensen returned to the states to coach under Majerus at St. Louis University. He then joined Utah's staff in 2013, rising the ranks to lead assistant before having his career moment on Wednesday.

2.) Mike Conley Turns Back The Clock

In his 15th season in the league, Conley is proving that he's as good as ever.

Conley was the lone all-star left for the Jazz with Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) and Rudy Gobert (strained left calf) still out of the lineup. Although he may not be selected to the all-star game this year, Conley played like one against Denver.

Being much more aggressive shooting the ball and running the offense, he finished the night with 17 points, five assists, and a season-high-tying four steals. Conley's influence was all over the game as he thrived in identifying the mismatches on offense and getting his teammates in the proper position to be successful.

Wednesday night was just a small sample in what's been a very impressive streak over the past few weeks. Conley has been averaging 16.9 points and 5.0 assists over the past eight games, seven of which have come without Mitchell in the lineup.

While Mitchell and Gobert are both expected back in the next week or so, Conley's elevated play is precisely what the Jazz need to rebound from a rough January and make a serious run towards the postseason.

3.) Trent Forrest Continues Breakout Season

As mentioned above, Mitchell has been out for the past seven games dealing with persistent concussion symptoms. With the Jazz still being cautious concerning Conley's workload and Jordan Clarkson (right knee soreness) and Joe Ingles (left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear) out against Denver, someone in Utah's backcourt would have to rise to the occasion.

Hello, Trent Forrest.

The second-year guard out of Florida State continued his breakout season with arguably the most complete game of his young career. He finished with career-highs in points (18) and assists (8) — but most impressively, he had zero turnovers in a career-high 39 minutes.

Told by his teammates and coaches to be more aggressive shooting the ball and getting to the hoop, Forrest was more than happy to oblige. He finished 6-of-7 from the floor, 1-for-1 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Forrest relentlessly attacked on the offensive end, often able to get into the lane to either get the shot up or kick out to an open shooter.

Over the past six games, Forrest has elevated his game by averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game. With Ingles lost for the season following his injury, Forrest is proving that he's more than capable of taking over those minutes.

“Trent is really good. ... Trent was poised," Conley said. "I told him to attack and told him I wanted to see him get into the paint and make plays, especially if me and him are going to be playing together. ... I trust him more than anybody. He’s a big guard and he plays so unselfishly that we want him to be aggressive."

4.) Down Players, But Not Down Hustle

It's been a rough road of late for Utah, losing 11 of their past 13 games and five in a row entering Wednesday night. But being without five of their top-nine rotation players and head coach against Denver, that road was expected to continue getting rockier.

Fortunately, the Jazz had other plans on their mind.

Behind six players in double figures — led by Forrest's team-high 18 points — Utah not only outscored Denver, but they also beat the Nuggets when it came to the most critical plays: hustle plays.

The Jazz dominated Denver down low, scoring 64 points in the paint. Despite being outrebounded by two, Utah won the offensive rebounding battle in the fourth quarter, four of which came within the final seven minutes.

But the game's biggest play came late in the fourth with the score tied at 97.

After Conley missed a layup, Royce O'Neale came out of nowhere to contest the rebound. After a battle led to him diving on the ground and getting a hand on the ball, Conley picked up the loose ball and found a cutting Rudy Gay for the bucket and a lead the Jazz wouldn't relinquish.

It's unknown how much longer Utah will be playing shorthanded, but if the Jazz can continue to get that sort of hustle on an every-game basis, this team will be tough to beat down the stretch.

“The last couple games we’ve been right there at the end and haven’t been able to pull it out," Forrest said. "So, it was kind of the same thing tonight but we were able to finally get this one. It was definitely kind of a relief for us. ... In the locker room everybody was happy.”

5.) Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

Entering Wednesday on a five-game losing streak and down so many rotation players and its head coach, Utah knew it would face an uphill climb on Wednesday night.

But rather than having one player go off to get the win, the Jazz took down the Nuggets with an excellent team effort. Six players scored in double figures, including four starters.

While Forrest and Conley thrived in the backcourt, O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic dropped 15 points apiece and finished with a +10 rating.

Even with the starters finding success, Utah needed a solid effort from the bench, and Gay was happy to provide. He finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while rookie Jared Butler added 10 points and three assists.

But one of the biggest surprises came from Udoka Azubuike, who played like the big man in the middle in place of Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. He had a near double-double of eight points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

With the Jazz expected to get back key rotation players in the next week or so, it's mighty comforting to be so deep that the team is capable of winning when not at full strength.