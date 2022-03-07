"A Lot Of Good Things Tonight" | Utah Responds With Victory Over Oklahoma City

After what happened on Friday in New Orleans, the Jazz would play one of two ways when they continued their road trip against Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Either Utah would play like a team possessed, proving that the loss to the Pelicans was a blip on the radar. Or the Jazz were still going to be thinking of the loss, playing like the loss was more like a sign of things to come.

It took nine minutes into the game against the Thunder for the answer to come. Utah jumped out to a double-digit lead following a massive first quarter run and never looked back, reverting back to their winning ways with a 116-103 victory.

"I been playing basketball for awhile so never to high, never to low," Bojan Bogdanovic said postgame. "Eighty two games is a long season so there’s going to be ups and downs, but it's great for the team to bounce back from that loss."

With Mike Conley sidelined against the Thunder due to right knee injury maintenance, someone would have to rise to the occasion for the shorthanded Jazz.

Bogdanovic answered the bell — and then rung it even more.

He set a franchise record with 11 three-pointers, the most in the NBA this season, and tied for sixth overall in league history. He finished with a game-high 35 points, shooting 11-for-19 from the floor and adding five rebounds and three assists.

One of the most underrated scorers in the game, Bogdanovic’s ability to catch-and-shoot at 6-foot-7 is a phenomenal weapon in Utah’s offense. He also showed the ability to create his own shot from beyond the arc, which isn’t often seen but proved he’s capable of doing.

He wasted no time getting going, knocking down his first three-pointer three minutes into the game en route to 14 points (4-of-5 from deep) in the opening quarter.

After a slower second quarter, Bogdanovic caught fire in the second half when he knocked down three shots from beyond the arc in each quarter — the biggest came with under a minute left, which resulted in the ordinarily stoic Bogdanovic waving goodbye to the crowd.

Even with Bogdanovic’s heroics, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert reminded everyone that they’re still all-stars.

Mitchell finished with his second double-double of the road trip, dropping 24 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. Still an elite scorer, he showed how far his playmaking ability has come as he constantly broke down the Thunder defense to then kick it out to an open Bogdanovic.

Fully recovered from a left calf strain, Gobert notched his fifth-straight double-double since returning from the all-star break. He was once again a menace down low, finishing with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

"I thought Donovan really controlled the game, just picked his spots," head coach Quin Snyder said. "I thought Rudy started to find himself as the game went on and gave us a presence at the rim."

The hangover from Friday’s game was noticeable early as Utah struggled slightly and found themselves tied at nine. But the Jazz turned things around instantly, going on a 24-6 run to eventually lead 33-24 at the end of the first quarter.

With the offense firing, Utah’s defense took control in the second quarter as the lead blossomed to 22 at several points. The Jazz limited Oklahoma City to 1-for-11 from beyond the arc, leading to a 61-45 advantage at the half.

The Jazz struggled to take care of the ball in the third quarter despite the big lead, as four turnovers helped lead to 13 Thunder fast break points. But it wasn’t enough as Utah entered the final 12 minutes up 91-76.

Oklahoma City made one last run late in the fourth quarter, cutting Utah’s lead to single digits with just under four to play. But Bogdanovic again answered the call, knocking down three three-pointers to single-handedly hold off the Thunder and help the Jazz pick up the much-needed win.

Jordan Clarkson finished with 20 points off the bench, while Royce O’Neale added nine points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Utah wraps up its five-game road trip when it faces Luka Doncic and Dallas on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MST.