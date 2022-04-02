"Locked In As A Group" | Utah Takes On Golden State In Potential Playoff Preview

That didn't last long.

After a beyond brutal road trip that spanned 10 days, three time zones, and five teams currently in the playoff picture, Utah returned home on Thursday night to take down the Los Angeles Lakers.

But that time at home is already over as the Jazz are back to being road Warriors once again — and ironically getting set to face the Warriors of the NBA.

In a showdown with massive postseason implications and is a potential playoff preview, fifth-seeded Utah faces fourth-seeded Golden State on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MST.

"We've had guys out, we've had a couple games that we haven't done some of the things that fundamentally that we need to do to win," head coach Quin Snyder said postgame Thursday. "It's uplifting. … I think as much as anything to win and to play a certain way. It's good."

goodnight, jazz fans — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 1, 2022

Whether it be health, a losing streak, or rumors swirling around, Utah had come under fire lately. That's why the victory over Los Angeles was as big as it gets for the Jazz, especially considering the circumstances regarding the state of the team.

"It's big for us when we feel that we are slipping into the dark side to come back and pull each other in and then do it together," Rudy Gobert said. "I think that's what really good teams are able to do, and we've got to do that for each other."

Interestingly enough, Utah's two all-stars led the Jazz away from the dark side, as Donovan Mitchell and Gobert simply overwhelmed the Lakers whenever they were on the court.

Gobert finished with a massive double-double of 25 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocks, completely controlling the paint. While his defense is already sensational, Gobert's offense was the more impressive part as he dominated with his back to the hoop, an aspect of his game that continues to improve.

"When they went small, I had a few opportunities to just get it down low and then see what happens," Gobert said. "I've been putting in a lot of work, so when I get the ball down there, I show that good things can happen."

But to go from good to great, a running mate is needed — and Mitchell served as the ideal complement to Gobert. He dropped 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor and 4-for-10 from the three-point territory.

While his scoring is elite and always has been, Mitchell's biggest strides have come as he's transitioned from a shooting guard to a playmaker in Utah's top-rated offense. He finished with seven assists, his fourth straight game with four assists or more.

"I think we are a team that is locked in as a group," Mitchell said. "I don't worry about where our team is at, as far as that goes. That's more external than internal."

5 takeaways from the home win over the Lakers — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 1, 2022

More good news is that Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House will play their second game since returning from injury, while center Hassan Whiteside is listed as questionable. All three players have significant roles within the team and are all vital pieces for success.

Ironically, the Warriors are going the opposite way regarding health as former MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out for Saturday's game — and potential the rest of the regular season — while dealing with a left foot sprain. But Golden State still has all-stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson leading the way, as well as breakout star Jordan Poole.

+ still atop the league leaderboard with 14.6 rebounds per game #MasterOfTheGlass | @safelite pic.twitter.com/yur5BNc5RB — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 1, 2022

STATS

Utah (46-31, 19-20 away / No. 5 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.4 Points Per Game (No. 7 in NBA)

*116.3 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.8 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*110.5 Defensive Rating (No. 11 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 26.1 points / 5.4 assists / 4.1 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.4 points / 14.6 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.2% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.0 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.9% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.1 points / 3.4 rebonds / 2.3 assists

Golden State (48-28, 29-10 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*110.7 Points Per Game (No. 15 in NBA)

*111.7 Offensive Rating (No. 16 in NBA)

Defense

*105.7 Points Per Game (No. 5 in NBA)

*106.7 Defensive Rating (No. 3 in NBA)

*Klay Thompson: 18.7 points / 3.9 rebounds / 36.5% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Poole: 18.2 points / 3.8 assists / 36.6% 3P-shooting

*Andrew Wiggins: 17.1 points / 4.5 rebounds / 38.6% 3P-shooting

*Draymond Green: 7.3 points / 7.3 rebounds / 7.0 assists

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Jordan Poole

— In a battle for homecourt advantage in the opening round of the playoffs, neither the Jazz or Warriors can afford to lose this game from a standings standpoint — which means which star rises to the occasion? Mitchell has been sensational of late, averaging 29.9 points over his past nine games. Poole has risen to the occasion with Curry out, averaging 27.6 points over his last 10 games.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

QUESTIONABLE — Hassan Whiteside (right foot minor bone spur fracture)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)

OUT — Trent Forrest (concussion protocol)

OUT — Xavier Sneed (G League- Two-Way)

Golden State

OUT — Steph Curry (left foot sprain)

OUT — James Wiseman (right knee injury management)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 6:30 p.m. MST

Location: Chase Center / San Francisco, CA

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone