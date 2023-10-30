"Let The Game Come To Me" — Collins Makes Utah Jazz History In First Three Games

It was just a few weeks ago when John Collins sat in front of the local media and spoke about his adjustment to Utah after spending the first six seasons of his career in Atlanta.

"It's pretty difficult in the sense of feeling like a rookie again," Collins said back then. "It's a new home, new coaches, new everything, new teammates, and it's hard to adjust to new. I'm a perfectionist, and I want to fulfill my potential. … But, you know, this is going to be a process."

It may just be three games into the season, but that adjustment is turning into consistency.

"I'm doing the best I can, just trying to adjust to the new environment," Collins said. "I'm going out there and trying to let the game come to me. I don't want to force it. … I know that I'm early in my time here. I think there is a long year to go."

While the sample size remains small — three regular season games and a handful of preseason ones — the returns have been valid.

Following his 11-point, 10-rebound performance in Saturday's loss to Phoenix, Collins became the first Jazz player since the team moved to Salt Lake City (1979-80) to begin his Jazz career with three consecutive double-doubles.

Collins began his Jazz career with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Sacramento, before following up with a 13-point, 12-rebound showing in the win over the Clippers. He's shooting 48.4% from the floor (60% on twos) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

"His input is valuable. … John's versatility as a secondary roller, his athleticism going to the glass is something that we really like," head coach Will Hardy said.

Although he's just 3-of-11 (27.3%) from beyond the arc, Utah's coaching staff has faith that's a stat that will turn around based on the quality of shots he's getting in the offense.

While there were flashes in the preseason of how the frontcourt of Collins and All-Star Lauri Markkanen could be dominant, those flashes were going to need to turn to consistency for the Jazz to reach their high ceiling.

With Collins doing a lot of the dirty work, Markkanen has continued to thrive as the team's best player and leading scorer — all despite defenses gearing up to stop him as Utah's No. 1 scoring option.

Collins is averaging 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while Markkanen has been even better than last season with averages of 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

"It's taken us a minute to figure out exactly how to put them together and when to put them together, but I think they're doing a good job," Hardy said. "They're both very understanding with each other and with us through this process. … There were some good moments tonight."

"I feel like our ability to score at all three levels, all five levels, at our size and height make us really hard to guard and give us a lot of options," Collins said of he and Markkanen.

As for that adjustment to his new life in Salt Lake City, Collins understands that while it's still a process, it's going better than expected — but it can still get better.