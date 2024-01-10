Latest Teaser for Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball Highlights the 1990s

As the Utah Jazz prepare to celebrate the 1990s during tonight’s game at Delta Center, SEG Media has released the third teaser for the forthcoming documentary Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball, which shares key moments and thoughtful reflections from the era. Set to debut this spring, Note Worthy explores the 50-season legacy of the franchise from New Orleans to Utah, the trials and triumphs of the Jazz both on and off the court, and the organization’s pursuit toward an NBA championship.

The 1990s-themed teaser includes never-before-seen interviews with Jazz legends John Stockton and Karl Malone that were captured exclusively for the Note Worthy documentary in Washington state and Delta Center, respectively, along with discussions from their teammates and other members of the Jazz community. As a lead in to the full-length documentary, Stockton and Malone provide insight into their experiences as Jazzmen - from their days as young players faced with pressure to stand out in a talented league to how they formed a unique bond over an unprecedented 18 years together and led the Jazz to some of the brightest moments in franchise history.

“Together, John Stockton and Karl Malone represent one of most accomplished duos to ever step on an NBA court,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “There is no question that what this franchise achieved under their leadership is the reason the Jazz are cemented in the history books. Tonight, as we continue our celebration of 50 seasons of Jazz basketball, we recognize the Jazzmen from the 1990s who gave our fans some of the most memorable years in this organization’s history.”

Individually and together as Jazzmen, Stockton and Malone set records and hit milestones that still rank among the highest in the NBA. They hold the all-time league record for NBA Duos Games Played at 1,412. Beginning in 1985-86, Stockton and Malone led the Utah Jazz to 18 straight NBA Playoffs, four Western Conference Semifinals, three Western Conference Finals, and two NBA Finals.

Throughout their NBA careers, Stockton and Malone were widely recognized for their durability and toughness. The duo only missed a combined 32 games during their careers (Stockton - 22; Malone - 10). The teammates earned gold medals together at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona as part of USA’s “Dream Team” and again in 1996 at the Olympics in Atlanta. Stockton and Malone were also named Co-MVPs of the 1993 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Stockton remains the NBA All-Time Assists Leader at 15,806 over his career, followed by Jason Kidd at 12,091. He is also the NBA All-Time Steals Leader with 3,265, again followed by Kidd at 2,684.

Malone is the leading NBA All-Time Free Throws Made Leader at 9,787, followed by Moses Malone at 8,531. He is currently ranked third among the NBA’s All-Time Points Leaders with 36,928, preceded by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and LeBron James* (39,531).

Note Worthy and its six teasers will be released on the Utah Jazz 50th season webpage, Jazz+, YouTube, and the team's other digital platforms. SEG Media tapped the Emmy-winning creative agency Heart & Hustle Productions and award-winning director and documentary filmmaker Rashad Floyd to co-produce the documentary.

Fans can explore all aspects of the Jazz’s 50th season celebration, read about the team’s legacy, and view past and future Note Worthy teasers at www.nba.com/jazz/50seasons.