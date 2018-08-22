Kickstradomis creates custom Jazz City Edition shoe

During the first round of the NBA Playoffs, highly sought-after shoe customizer Kickstradomis paid his first visit to Salt Lake City. After painting shoes for Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Rudy Gobert and other members of the Jazz squad during the 2017-18 regular season, the Los Angeles native came to Utah to see the place so many Jazz fans call home. Inspired by a tour of the Salt Lake Valley, the self-made artist hit the plaza at Vivint Smart Home Arena to make some City Edition Nike Air Force 1’s—and now we’re giving them away to you!

