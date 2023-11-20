“Keep Working and Fighting” – Jazz Fall Just Short in Thrilling Sunday Showdown Against Phoenix

What a game.

Featuring a bit of everything and an early game-of-the-year candidate, Utah came up just short as they fell to the Suns 140-137 in double overtime.

"Another very hard-fought game, obviously against a very good team," head coach Will Hardy said. "I think our team competed unbelievably hard throughout the game. … I really wanted this win for the team. They've put in a lot of work, stuck together, and I thought tonight they deserved to win. … They'll keep working and fighting."

Here are five things to know following the loss.

1.) Questionable Finish

Trailing by three with .9 seconds remaining, the Jazz had the ball and a chance to send the game to third overtime. Lauri Markkanen caught the inbounds pass and, with Kevin Durant draped all over him, launched a three from the corner. While the shot missed, officials whistled Durant for a foul.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel challenged the foul call, and for five painstaking minutes, the crowd sat waiting for the final determination…

… GAME OVER.

Although it was clear that Durant made contact with Markkanen's arm and never gave him space to land, officials had a reason for their call.

"Christmas is coming, I want to keep my money," Hardy said with a laugh when asked about the final play. "They (officials) said he (Durant) got the ball first."

2.) Markkanen vs. Durant

I don't think it's talked about nearly enough across NBA circles, but Markkanen's ascension from solid role player to breakout NBA star over the past 13 months has been incredible. He's a proven three-level scorer and is off to another fast start this year with 23.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

However, his counterpart on Sunday night (and Friday) was one of the best forwards to ever play the game: Durant. Yet, Markkanen never backed down, and the battle these two put on over two games was entertaining to watch.

After Durant got the better of the two on Friday, Markkanen came out firing on Sunday and never looked back. He finished with 38 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in a season-high 50 minutes. Meanwhile, Durant was equally brilliant, finishing with 39 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in 46 minutes.

While Durant is already one of the best in the game, Markkanen proved over two games that he's nearing the same level as the best the league has to offer.

3.) Sunday Home Game

As said earlier, Sunday's game was the first time in 23 years the Jazz played a regular season home game on Sunday, exactly 8,337 days between Sundays.

It's fitting that the Jazz hosted the Suns on Sunday evening, as that was their opponent the last time they hosted a Sunday game. Led by 30 points from Karl Malone and 10 assists from John Stockton, Utah took down Phoenix 109-98 on January 21, 2001.

Utah was slated to play games on Sunday to accommodate the league schedule because of the new In-Season Tournament and the NBA season starting a week later than normal. Utah will play two more Sunday games at Delta Center: Feb. 4 against Milwaukee and Feb. 25 against San Antonio. Both games will tip at 6 p.m. MT.

4.) Cleaning the Glass

Coming into Sunday's showdown, the Jazz were tied with Golden State for first in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 14.3 and in second place for offensive rebounding percentage (34%).

Simply put, Utah put on a clinic when it came to offensive rebounding. The Jazz grabbed a season-high 27 offensive rebounds that led to 27 second-chance points.

Utah already does a very good job of playing the angles and knowing when to attack the glass, but Sunday night was about wanting it more. It came down to a matter of hustling more than the Suns did, and it paid off.

5.) Career High for THT

Still looking to find a rhythm since he joined Utah's second unit, Talen Horton-Tucker had been adjusting to his new role over the past few weeks with mixed results.

But he put it together Sunday night in the first half when the Jazz needed him most.

Horton-Tucker finished with 18 points in just 14 minutes in the first half, keeping the Jazz in the game when Phoenix appeared poised to blow it open. He was electric scoring the ball, knocking down a pair of threes, and getting to the rim at will.