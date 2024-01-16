“Keep Getting Better” — Despite Recent Hot Streak, Utah Focused on Improving

There's no denying it now: the Utah Jazz are the hottest team in the NBA.

The Jazz are 9-1 in their last 10 games — the best mark in the NBA. Even more, they're 12-2 in their past 14 and 15-4 in the past 19 games. It's been a remarkable turnaround for a team that started the season 7-16 and looked nothing like the playoff contender they hoped to be.

"I think that this team is showing that they can continue to improve, and that's our objective to keep getting better," head coach Will Hardy said. "I'm really pleased with the team's approach. … They've been extremely professional the last month, and they're continuing to play as a group."

Yet following their 132-105 victory over Indiana on Monday night — their sixth consecutive win — Hardy was more focused on the little things rather than the bigger picture.

"My concern at the moment is that we're on a winning streak, and that is great, but this is the time when you start to have some slippage creep in that gets covered up by winning," he said. "I feel like for the majority of the game, the ball is really moving, and then we have moments where we seemingly get a little bored, and the ball stops moving. … We start playing a little bit too much isolation."

While it seems out of the ordinary to focus on the things that need improving on a team in the middle of their best streak ever, Hardy said that his message postgame to the media was the same one he gave the players in the locker room.

"Slippage is natural, and when things are going well, it's easy to make excuses for them and say, 'Oh, it's OK because we won,'" Hardy said. "Our objective is to keep getting better as a group every day and not let a winning streak have us just gloss over some things."

It's a sentiment that has been widely accepted in the locker room.

"Even if we're winning by a lot, I think it's the habits that we've got to build," Lauri Markkanen said. "We don't want to let the game go to a pickup game. … Really try and take care of business. We're trying to get better no matter what the score is. ... I think that's the main point."

So how does one tell the hottest team in the NBA not to read their own press clippings? According to Collin Sexton, Hardy doesn't have to say much. In fact, his simple message is straightforward because the Jazz remember what life was like in November.

"Remembering when we were losing, I feel like that's very, very important," Sexton said. "Remember the times we were losing and how it wasn't fun in the locker room. We can't get satisfied with winning. … We've got to just continue to come in every day, lace our boots up, and put the work in."

That mentality and attention to detail is why the Jazz have shot up the rankings. Over the past 14 games, the Jazz have gone from 13th to ninth in the Western Conference. They're 2.5 games out of fifth place Sacramento and 1.5 games ahead of 11th place Houston. During that time, they have the third-best net rating in the league at +9.7, trailing Boston and Oklahoma City.

Yet despite the good vibes surrounding the team, they understand that, in the simplest terms, Monday night was game 42 of the season.

"This isn't our Super Bowl," Sexton said. "This isn't where we want to be at Game 82. … We don't want to have 22 wins. We want to move forward, and I feel like we have to continue to push each other and continue to get the best out of each other."

At his introductory press conference for the 2023-24 season, Hardy said the goal for the team was to make the postseason. It was echoed by general manager Justin Zanik, CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, and team governor Ryan Smith.

But most importantly, it was echoed by the players — and now the Jazz are playing like a team with belief and confidence.