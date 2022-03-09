Junior Jazz Celebrates Second Annual Lead Together Award Ceremony

For one night at Vivint Arena, the future took control of center court as the Junior Jazz celebrated their second annual Lead Together Award ceremony.

Over 3,000 attendees were treated to a night filled with activities, special recognition, food, and a celebrity basketball game that drew as many laughs as it did cheers for some of the most recognizable faces in Utah.

Junior Jazz Celebrity Game Join us March 8th at Vivint Arena for a night of fun and basketball with Junior Jazz participants from across the state! You don’t want to miss it: https://t.co/vlZs1iK2VC #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/VuT6YmKWY2 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 28, 2022

The longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, Junior Jazz spreads across six different states (Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, and Nevada) and impacts the lives of over 60,000 kids and many more.

As a way to combine the fundamental skills of basketball while preaching and practicing its five core values, Junior Jazz is viewed as a significant stepping stone in the growth of the youth who participate. Through its Lead Together Initiative — the reason for the celebration on Tuesday night — all those involved with the organization are encouraged to embrace and teach its five values: Respect, Leadership, Sportsmanship, Kindness, and Positivity.

That’s what the celebration at Vivint Arena was all about — embracing those who’ve taken the five core values to heart and practiced them throughout the season on and off the court.

The organization handed out awards to those who went above and beyond, including an Official, Program, and Coach of the Year.

AWARDS:

Respect Award: Bronx Zayas — South Jordan Recreation Center

Leadership Award: Carter Bowen — Copperview Recreation Center

Kindness Award: Scout Blaney — Pleasant Grove City

Sportsmanship Award: Oz Schoenfeld — Clinton City

Positivity Award: Ty Poulson — Syracuse City

Officials of the Year: Jen Brown and Dashaun Wise — West Point City

A veteran and a rookie, Brown and Wise combined to give the Jr. Jazz league of West Point City a phenomenal experience.

Brown, an official for over a decade, was widely sought out for her unique style of officiating. More than just calling fouls and blowing a whistle, there were always lessons to be learned, and she was more than happy to teach them. She would constantly explain to the athletes why a call was made or what they did wrong, helping them improve.

For Wise, a football player at Syracuse High School, officiating for him was a way to give back to a community that gave him so much and helped raise him. He has family members still playing in the leagues, so given a chance to spend time with them and still participate in Jr. Jazz, it was an easy decision.

Program of the Year: Clearfield City

Coach of the Year: James Couts — Layton, West Point, and Clearfield.

Arguably the hardest-working man in Jr. Jazz, Couts was undoubtedly the coach of the year after leading six different teams throughout the season.

For Couts, a father at home, coaching so many teams in Jr. Jazz was simply about spending more time with his kids and helping others develop. It wasn’t all about the winning and losing — although there was a fair amount of winning — it was about making sure they developed the right skills on and off the court to succeed in life.

While the awards ceremony got the party started, the night really began when the Celebrity All-Star game tipped off at 7 p.m. Featuring members of the Utah Jazz broadcast team, several former college and professional athletes, and some of the most well-known names in the media, the game brought laughter, hysterics and a minimal amount of basketball skill.

In the end, it was David Locke’s Black squad out dueling Alema Harrington’s White team 61-59 in a game that was won on a shot with less than five seconds to play. Former professional basketball player and social media influencer Elijah Davy stole the show with his skillset for Locke’s team while current Jazz TV Analyst Mike Smith thrived for Harrington’s squad.

But what may have been the biggest takeaway from the game was that just because you cover Utah basketball for a living does not mean that you belong on the same court the Jazz play on. Local beat writers Andy Larsen (Salt Lake Tribune), Ryan Miller (KSL), and Tony Jones (The Athletic) moved from their media spots in the stands to play on the court, and the results were as expected.

Larsen led the group with five points, three rebounds and showcased a propensity for hustle. Miller did a little bit of everything, and Jones, a believed basketball savant, finished with two points, three assists and showcased good vision on the court.

The night was a rousing success and a way to honor the continued excellence and legacy of everyone involved with the Junior Jazz organization.