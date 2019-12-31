Jordan Clarkson says Utah Jazz have 'welcomed me with open arms'

There are a lot of things Jordan Clarkson still has to learn about his new team, its terminology, its playbook. But the shooting guard was ready for what was coming as he started his postgame interview Monday night. Clarkson spotted Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles moving toward him with water bottles and tried to discourage the inevitable.

“I got to, I got to, I got to,” Mitchell said.

A few seconds and two empty water bottles later, Clarkson wiped his face and smiled, his initiation complete.

“I have only been here for three days, four days now. I’m still trying to learn and get a feel for all of this,” Clarkson said. “I am just happy that everybody has welcomed me with open arms.”

That’s been easy for the Utah Jazz to do. Clarkson has been everything that was advertised and more.

The new Jazz guard scored 20 points—the most by a Jazz reserve this season—in Monday night’s 104-81 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Jazz have won three games in a row since Clarkson joined the team from Cleveland. Clarkson has scored nine, 19, and 20 points in those games, respectively, while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor.

“I’m taking it day by day,” Clarkson said. “Trying to learn every day. I’m coming into practice and everybody’s trying to help me pick everything up as quick as possible.”

When the Jazz traded for Clarkson last week, they were searching for firepower off the bench, and the guard has obliged with instant offense. Just look at the third quarter of Monday night’s win over Detroit: the clocked showed 4:02 left in the third quarter when Clarkson checked in. Twelve seconds later, the shooting guard had worked his way around a screen, fired off a 3-pointer, and given his team a double-digit lead.

“Offensively, it’s great to have that type of guy on your bench,” said Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. “Whenever he comes onto the court, you know what you’re getting from him.”

The guard’s new teammates have been impressed so far, though they thought he might fit in quickly.

“When you’re a good player, it’s really easy to adjust,” Bogdanovic said. “He’s a great player, great guy, great energy. Even if he doesn’t know what we’re running, he’ll give you energy.”

And they’ll expect even more form Clarkson when he gets comfortable.

“He’s been everything we thought he was going to be these past three games,” Donovan Mitchell said. “You know what you’re going to get. You know he’s going to attack the rim, make the right reads. He’s learning all of this on the fly and still playing well. That’s tough to do. He’s making the most of it. I think we’re all glad to have him. And he’s going to do even more when he gets more comfortable in the offense.”