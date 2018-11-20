Joe Ingles brings family along for Zions Bank video shoot

Basketball isn’t for the weak.

But neither is parenting.

That’s what a recently released Zions Bank commercial featuring Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles taught us.

As the father to twins—Jacob and Milla—Ingles is no stranger to being outnumbered.

“You’ve really got to stay on your toes and do whatever it takes to keep them in front of you,” Ingles says in the commercial in his familiar Aussie accent, hinting at the double meaning of defending NBA opponents and parenting twin toddlers.

“Keep your game face on all the time,” he adds. “That’s the best advice I can give about being a parent.”

Having the #Twingles on set was a chance for the whole Ingles family to work on the court together. Renae Ingles, a professional Australian netballer and Joe’s wife, posted on her Instagram page about filming the commercial.

“Try and film a commercial with your wife and kids on set... I dare you ,” Renae captioned the family photo. “So much fun though!!!”

The Utah Jazz and Zions Bank have been partners for a long time. A recent community post by Rob Brough, executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications at Zions Bank, says: “We have loved our partnership with the Utah Jazz for decades, but never more than we do now. This team, and each of its players, are all the real deal.”

Joe Ingles is in his fifth season as a member of the Jazz. He’s averaging career highs in points (13.8), rebounds (4.4), 3-point attempts (6.6) and minutes played (33.4).