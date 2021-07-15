Joe Ingles sets career-highs in seventh year

Previously, he tied it six times - always stuck at a career-tying 27 points. He just did it in February against Milwaukee. Would he ever break through? And then on a March night facing the Wizards, he passed it. 8 three-pointers later - tied for most Jazz three-pointers in a single game - Joe Ingles posted a new career-high with 34 points.

At 33 years old, the Aussie set new career bests. His 34 in Washington marked one of many milestones.

On January 29, Ingles cemented his name in Jazz lore by passing Hall of Famer John Stockton for most made threes in franchise history. Against the Mavericks, he drilled consecutive three pointers to tie and break Stockton’s record (845).

“If you told me back then there would be a chance I would break any of those guys’ records, Karl [Malone] and John and those guys that are huge to this organization, I definitely would have laughed in your face,” Ingles said. “To be anywhere close to it and have a chance to take it over… I don’t really know what to think too much about it.”

He climbed up the franchise’s assist record books in February, supplanting Pistol Pete Maravich for 7th all-time (1,844). Fittingly, it came on a pick-and-roll with his favorite target, Rudy Gobert. In classic Aussie style, it was an understated flip to the big Frenchman.

At season’s end, Slo Mo Joe sits in 5th (2,055), passing Jeff Hornacek and Andrei Kirilenko in the process.

In the regular season, Ingles posted career-high shooting numbers -- from three (45.1%), the field (48.9%), the free throw line (84.4%), and effective field goal percentage (65.2%). He averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds en route to a runner-up finish for Sixth Man of the Year.