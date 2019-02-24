Joe Ingles extends iron man streak—not that he's keeping track

They have seen their teammate played through pain, seen him shake off a nasty finger sprain, seen him wrap a bandage around his bloodied head and keep going.

Now the Utah Jazz’s ironman is the NBA’s active leader in consecutive games played.

Not that Ingles is counting.

“I don’t really care, to be honest,” he said. “It’s not like I’m preparing each week to keep the streak going. I don’t even know what it is, to be honest.”

For the record, Ingles extended his streak to 281 straight games Saturday night. He has not missed a game since Dec. 16, 2015. Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns had played in 303 consecutive games before having to miss a game this week due to injury.

Ingles may not be keeping track of his streak, but his teammates know they can count on him.

“He gives everything he has every night,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “It’s not like he’s never hurt or anything. I’ve seen him get hurt. Sprain his fingers. I’ve seen him hurt a lot of times. But he’s not soft.”

On Saturday night, Ingles scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the Jazz win their 33rd game of the season.

“He wants to play,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “There’s probably been games where he could have not played, for good reason. Not that he’s in any danger, he’s just uncomfortable, he wants to be out there. He doesn’t want to be out there to break a record or have a streak, he’s out there because he likes to play.”