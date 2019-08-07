Joe Ingles named to Aussie Boomers' 12-man World Cup roster

Joe Ingles has booked his ticket to China.

The Boomers, the Australian men’s national basketball team, have announced their 12-man roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, and the Utah Jazz forward will be one of five NBA players on the squad that will compete for his country.

Ingles has been a Boomers staple since 2008. He has played in three Olympics, and this summer will mark his third trip to a World Cup.

Ingles could be one of three Jazzmen in China for this summer’s World Cup. Rudy Gobert, fresh off winning his second NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, will be a key piece for the French national team. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, is with Team USA’s training camp this week, looking to earn his spot on the squad.

The Boomers have been training in Melbourne, before cutting their roster down to the final 12. Joining Ingles in China will be:

• Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns)

• Andrew Bogut (Sydney Kings)

• Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers)

• Xavier Cooks (SIG Strasbourg)

• Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers)

• Cameron Gliddon (Brisbane Bullets)

• Chris Goulding (Melbourne United)

• Nicholas Kay (Perth Wildcats)

• Jock Landale (Zalgiris Kaunas)

• Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs)

• Nathan Sobey (Brisbane Bullets)

Ingles and the Aussies will play four tune-up games in Australia later this month, including two against Team USA:

Aug. 16 — Boomers vs. Canada in Perth

Aug. 17 — Boomers vs. Canada in Perth

Aug. 22 — Boomers vs. USA in Melbourne

Aug. 24 — Boomers vs. USA in Melbourne

The team’s World Cup schedule begins Sept. 1.