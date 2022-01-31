Joe Ingles Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles:

Ingles was examined Monday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee with no other structural damage. Ingles will remain out indefinitely with surgery taking place in the next several weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Ingles (6-8, 226, Australia) is in his eighth season with Utah, owning averages of 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game. He is Utah’s all-time three-point leader, having knocked down 1,071 during his career.