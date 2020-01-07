Joe Ingles and other Australian NBA players donate $750,000 to brushfire relief

Joe Ingles has joined with his fellow countrymen in the NBA to donate $750,000 toward relief and recovery efforts as brushfires continue to ravage Australia.

Ingles and eight other Aussies — Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs) — partnered with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation to contribute the aid.

“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” expressed the players in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”

The Australian fires have burned more than 12 million acres of land, resulting in the deaths of 24 people, millions of animals and the destruction of more than 2,000 homes. The donation from Ingles and the other Aussies in the NBA will provide support to organizations across the country to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.

“Our players have a deep connection to the places where they grew up and have always responded with generosity and compassion in the aftermath of disasters. The Foundation’s board is committed to extending our long-standing support of players’ financial contributions in response to disasters through this joint effort," said Sherrie Deans, executive director of the NBPA Foundation.