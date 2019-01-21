#JinglesKiss: Fans enter ticket giveaway with epic art

Posted: Jan 21, 2019

After burying a dagger three-pointer in the fourth quarter of the team's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Joe Ingles blew a kiss into the crowd. Such a memeable moment seemed too good to let die, so we asked Jazz fans for their best artistic renderings of the iconic #JinglesKiss for a chance to win tickets and some SWAG.

As always, stay tuned to Jazz social media for more chances to win tickets and prizes!


WINNER:



RUNNERS UP:


View this post on Instagram

Please . #JinglesKiss @utahjazz

A post shared by Hot NBA Styles (@nbaisstyle) on

View this post on Instagram

#jingleskiss @utahjazz

A post shared by Kellie Bowen Holley (@kellie_holley) on

Tags
Ingles, Joe, Jazz

Related Content

Ingles, Joe

Jazz