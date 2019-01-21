#JinglesKiss: Fans enter ticket giveaway with epic art
After burying a dagger three-pointer in the fourth quarter of the team's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Joe Ingles blew a kiss into the crowd. Such a memeable moment seemed too good to let die, so we asked Jazz fans for their best artistic renderings of the iconic #JinglesKiss for a chance to win tickets and some SWAG.
WINNER:
RUNNERS UP:
The boy brought me this and asked if we could enter. @utahjazz #JinglesKiss pic.twitter.com/m5R3RgrDaI— ToOld4ThiShite (@ToOld4ThiShite) January 18, 2019
@utahjazz #JinglesKiss my girls weren't missing out on a reason to draw pics of their team. pic.twitter.com/0OmlPAsxGp— CJ (@thatUtahFan) January 18, 2019
Step 5 - start working on the Joe Blows Kisses statue. #JinglesKiss @utahjazz— Dustin (@DustHansen) January 18, 2019
Go JAZZ! pic.twitter.com/QuD1MVpwVg
@utahjazz #TeamIsEverything #JinglesKiss— Glen Hervey (@HerveyGlen) January 18, 2019
Little flip book I made inspired by my favorite jazz player. pic.twitter.com/2Iy1wS4sfx
Go Jazz!!! @utahjazz #JinglesKiss #fordfanzone @WasatchFord #headbandjoe pic.twitter.com/pVHPCgv0Nb— Nicole Bigler Hansen (@coliebigs) January 18, 2019
#JinglesKiss @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/m0SBB9YKLA— Isaac Taylor (@piketaylor27) January 18, 2019
Let’s gooooo Utah!#jingleskiss #fordfanzone #wasatchford @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/GG7AAa3i8s— Yo Boy D (@deshawn_11_) January 18, 2019
#JinglesKiss #TeamIsEverything @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/TPxNslpwCm— UtahJazzDefender (@DefenderJazz) January 18, 2019
View this post on Instagram
The newest addition to my City Series - The man, the myth, the legend @joeingles7 @utahjazz #jingleskiss #utahjazz #jazznation #takenote #fordfanzone #JingleKiss #utah #Jazz @rudygobert27 @_dfavors15 @ruuufio @bossmann99 @spidadmitchell PS. Tell Jae to use a better quality picture for his avatar. I’ll send him the file!