Jerry Sloan Named A Top-15 Coach In NBA History

For 23 years, Jerry Sloan was a fixture on the Utah Jazz sideline.

Fitted out in his standard coat and tie, Sloan was well seen and always well heard. With a voice that could capture the attention of anyone within earshot, Sloan was as central a figure in the lives of Jazz fans as anyone else associated with the organization.

Throughout his illustrious time in the snowy mountains of Utah, Sloan compiled a hall of fame career. He finished his coaching career 1,221-803, good enough for a .603 winning percentage.

On Tuesday, Sloan was named one of the top-15 coaches in NBA history. The list was unveiled in honor of the NBA's 75th anniversary taking place this season

Coach Sloan: One of the all-time greats gets recognized as a top-15 coach in the history of the league #NBA75 | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ARydQpAT8k — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2022

He ranks fourth all-time in wins, games coached, playoff games coached, and sixth in playoff victories. His 1,221 regular-season victories rank behind only Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens, and Gregg Popovich, someone who considers Sloan a mentor of his.

Getting his start with Utah as an assistant coach heading into the 1985 season, Sloan got his big break when he took over head coaching duties in 1988.

After failing to reach the NBA finals, Sloan and the Jazz broke through at the end of the 1996-97 season. Armed with the greatest pick-and-roll duo in history of John Stockton and Karl Malone — two members of the NBA 75 team — Utah pushed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to six games in the finals before falling.

A year later, the Jazz cruised through the Western Conference playoffs to set up a rematch with Jordan and the Bulls again. After Utah took game one, Chicago rattled three straight wins. Utah rebounded with a victory in game five and appeared ready to push the series to a decisive game seven, but Jordan hit a game-winner to end the series.

Throughout his career in Salt Lake City, Sloan led the Jazz to the playoffs 15 times and had 22 winning seasons. Following the team rebuilding after Stockton and Malone moved on, the Jazz missed the playoffs for three straight seasons before making another run behind all-stars Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer.

Sloan resigned from coaching during the middle of the 2010 season.

He returned to the Jazz in 2013 as an adviser and scouting consultant, but he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia just three years later. Sloan passed away on May 22, 2020, at age 78, from complications of the diseases.

"Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss," the team said in a statement. "We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise. Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him."

The NBA today unveiled the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History as part of the continuing celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. The list was selected by a panel of 43 current & former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association. pic.twitter.com/TDBxFqPma5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 9, 2022

Before coaching, Sloan played three seasons at the University of Evansville, where he was named a second-team All-American. He averaged 17.6 points and 14.7 rebounds during his senior season in leading the Purple Aces to a 29-0 record and a second straight Division II National Championship.

He was then chosen eight overall by the Baltimore Bullets in 1965, playing 11 seasons in the NBA. He only played as a rookie for the Bullets before being the first player selected by Chicago in the 1966 expansion draft — earning him the nickname the "Original Bull."

Throughout 10 years in Chicago, Sloan was named a 2x all-star and 6x all-defense, being named to the first team four times. He averaged 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in his career.

"Jerry Sloan was 'The Original Bull' whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago," Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement following Sloan's passing. "Jerry was the face of the Bulls organization from its inception through the mid-1970s, and very appropriately, his uniform No. 4 was the first jersey retired by the team. A great player and a Hall-of-Fame NBA coach, most importantly, Jerry was a great person. Our sympathies go out to the Sloan family and all his many fans."