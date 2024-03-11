Jazz to Celebrate 2010s Themed Decade Night on March 12 vs. Boston Celtics

The 2010s-themed game night is the final of five Decade Night celebrations recognizing 50 seasons of the franchise, presented by Delta Air Lines

In celebration of the 50th season of Jazz basketball, the Utah Jazz will continue their Decade Night series at Delta Center on March 12 against the Boston Celtics. With a spotlight on the 2010s, festivities will include in-arena entertainment influenced by the decade, a special alt-cast on Jazz+ featuring Jazz alumni Trevor Booker, Al Jefferson, and Ronnie Price, and other activations.

After a transformative 2000s decade, the Jazz set out to embrace a new generation of talented coaches and players throughout the 2010s that would fuel a new chapter in the team’s storied history.

Hall of Fame Head Coach Jerry Sloan ended his tenure with the Jazz in 2011 after 23 seasons at the helm and coaching a combined 1,223 regular and postseason games, and was followed by new head coaches, Tyrone Corbin (2011-14) and Quin Snyder (2014-22). The Jazz continued their competitive streak and made the postseason four times (2012, 2017, 2018, and 2019) during the decade, posting an overall record of 370-352. Prior to the 2010-11 NBA season, Utah acquired standout big man Al Jefferson who spent three seasons with the franchise. He owned averages of 18.5 points on 49.4 percent from the field, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks and was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2013-14. In the 2010 NBA Draft, the Jazz selected Gordon Hayward with the ninth overall pick, and the forward spent seven seasons with Utah, earning an All-Star selection in 2016-17 and helping the Jazz to the Western Conference Finals that same season.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2017-18 and 2018-19 with guard Donovan Mitchell bursting onto the scene in 2017-18, as runner-up for Rookie of the Year, helping Utah to two playoff appearances in the decade in 2018 and 2019, setting the table for the next era of Jazz basketball.

The Utah Jazz 2010s Decade Night programming includes:

Special Alt-Cast on Jazz+

Fans who subscribe to Jazz+ have another exclusive opportunity to enjoy the March 12 game alongside celebrated alumni and Jazz personalities through a special alt-cast – available only to subscribers of the team’s streaming service, featuring Jazzmen from the 2010s - Trevor Booker, Al Jefferson, and Ronnie Price - alongside current Jazz TV Host Alema Harrington and TV analyst Mike Smith.

Booker, known for his highlight reel moments including spectacular dunks and the memorable behind-the-back shot, emerged as a pivotal figure in Utah’s growth and was known for his leadership on the young emerging team. Jefferson quickly established himself as a powerhouse in the league, earning All-Rookie honors in 2004-05. During his three-year tenure with the Utah Jazz, he left his mark ranking eighth all-time for the franchise in points per game and fifth in rebounds per game. Signed to the Utah Jazz as a free agent in 2007, Price appeared in 113 games and became only the second Utah Valley University graduate to play in the NBA. He was inducted into the Utah Valley University Hall of Fame in 2010.





Utah Jazz x Stanley Decade-Night Collaboration

During the 2010s-themed Decade Night, the Utah Jazz and Stanley will release five limited-edition 40 oz. Charcoal Quenchers, each adorned with a prominent Utah Jazz logo from the decade it represents. Designed to honor the rich history of Jazz basketball, only 50 pieces of each decade-themed tumbler will be available for purchase, and each tumbler will have a laser-engraved serial number indicating its exclusivity in the 50-piece run.

The limited-edition tumblers will be available for purchase to ticketed fans attending the game. Each fan will be limited to one Utah Jazz x Stanley Quencher for each of the five decades.

Limited-Edition Memorabilia

The giveaway item on March 12 will be the last of five collectible posters. The limited-edition 2010s Decade Night poster was designed by Elias Stein, an independent illustrator from Decatur, IL, who focuses on the intersection of sports and pop culture. Encapsulating the essence of the era and influenced by defining trends, the artwork showcases the blue, green, and gold color palette of the Jazz in the 2010s, alongside celebrated symbols of the decade.

In addition to the collectible poster, the Item of the Game on March 12 will be a navy blue crew neck that incorporates elements from the poster across the front with the Jazz’s 50th season logo on the back. The special-edition sweatshirt will be available for purchase for $30 at the Utah Jazz Team Store.





Exclusive Merchandise

The Decade Night merchandise partnership with New Era and Uprok Shop in Salt Lake City continues on March 12 as the last of five limited-edition apparel drops will be available for sale exclusively at the Utah Jazz Team Store.

The 2010s-themed merchandise was designed by the owner of Uprok Shop, Cameron Mason. The collection features two limited-edition hats embellished with ‘Jazz’ in graffiti-style lettering as well as a gray hoodie that features the iconic mountain design and blue, green, and gold color scheme. Fans will have the option to purchase a green or black New Era hat bearing the 2010s-themed design. Only 50 pieces of each item in the collection will be available for purchase.

In-Game Entertainment

Throughout the evening, Jazz fans will enjoy a series of in-game elements that pay tribute to the decade, ranging from special on-court appearances to music from the decade including a halftime performance by hip hop group Fast Life Yungstaz (FLY) performing their popular hit ‘Swag Surfin.’

Individuals or groups interested in reserving private space or clubs or in purchasing tickets can visit www.utahjazz.com or call or text the ticketing office at 801-355-DUNK.

The Utah Jazz 50th Anniversary Season