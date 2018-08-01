Jazz sign Tyler Cavanaugh to two-way contract

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Tyler Cavanaugh to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Cavanaugh (6-9, 238, George Washington) joins Utah most recently having played with the Atlanta Hawks last season. He appeared in 39 games (one start) last year, posting averages of 4.7 points on 44.1 percent from the field and 3.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per contest. He tallied a career-high 16 points on 6-of-7 from the field, six rebounds and two assists at New Orleans on Nov. 13. Cavanaugh also saw action in 11 contests (five starts) with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 boards in 23.6 minutes.

The Syracuse, N.Y. native spent two seasons at Wake Forest before finishing his collegiate career at George Washington. During his final season at George Washington, Cavanaugh owned averages of 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists, earning 2017 All-Atlantic 10 Second Team honors. He helped George Washington to a 2016 National Invitation Tournament championship, averaging 19.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in the tournament’s five games, also being named the NIT’s Most Outstanding Player.