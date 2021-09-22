Jazz Sign Justin James to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed guard Justin James to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

James (6-6, 190, Wyoming) owns career averages of 3.2 points on 44.6 percent from the field in 72 games with the Sacramento Kings. Last season, James averaged 3.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting. He was originally selected with the 40th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Sacramento.

The Port Saint Lucie, Fla., native was a four-year player at Wyoming, where as a senior in 2018-19, he averaged 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 38.2 minutes per game. He was named to the 2018-19 All-Mountain West Second Team, 2017-18 All-Mountain West First Team and 2016-17 All-Mountain West Third Team during his collegiate career.