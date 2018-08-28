Jazz sign guard Trey Lewis

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Trey Lewis. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Lewis (6-2, 185, Louisville) competed for the Jazz entry squads at the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League and 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. In Las Vegas, Lewis appeared in four games (one start), averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.6 minutes per contest.

During the 2017-18 season, he played for JL Bourg-en-Bresse of the LNB Pro A in France and Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany. With JL Bourg-en-Bresse, he saw action in 14 games (all starts), owning averages of 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes. As a member of Ratiopharm Ulm, he played in 19 regular season games (six starts) with averages of 11.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds, also appearing in 10 EuroCup contests and two German Cup games.

The Garfield Heights, Ohio native began his collegiate career at Penn State, before transferring to Cleveland State for two seasons and finishing at Louisville during 2015-16. As a senior, Lewis posted averages of 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, helping the Cardinals to a 23-8 record.