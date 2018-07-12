Jazz Sign Guard Jairus Lyles

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Jairus (JARE-us) Lyles. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Lyles (6-2, 175, UMBC) is currently competing for the Utah Jazz entry at the 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, appearing in one game, notching 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 90-85 win against the New York Knicks. He also appeared in two games at the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League, averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 boards and 2.0 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest.

The Silver Springs, Md. native finished his last collegiate season at UMBC following 2017-18, appearing in 33 games, owning averages of 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals in 34.9 minutes per game. Earning 2018 All-America East First Team honors, Lyles also helped UMBC become the first 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament to knock off a number-one seed with 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals against Virginia on March 16.

The 23-year-old began his college career at VCU before transferring to UMBC. At UMBC, he appeared in 86 career games (82 starts), becoming only the third player in school history to notch over 600 points in a season, doing so in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Lyles left UMBC with an undergraduate degree with a double major in psychology and sociology. He attended DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md.