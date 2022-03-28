Jazz Sign Greg Monroe to 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed forward/center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Monroe (6-11, 265, Georgetown) is in his 10th NBA season, most recently playing with Minnesota, Washington and Milwaukee during the 2021-22 season, owning averages of 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10 games.

A native of New Orleans, Monroe has appeared in 642 career games (417 starts) with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Washington, with career averages of 13.1 points on 51.4 percent from the field, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per contest.