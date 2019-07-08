Jazz Sign Forward Bojan Bogdanović

SALT LAKE CITY (July 7, 2019) – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Bojan Bogdanović (BOY-on bog-DON-oh-vich). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bojan and his family to our organization,” said Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey. “His ability to play both ends of the floor in addition to his exceptional shooting will make him an integral contributor to our franchise and our postseason goals.”

Bogdanović (6-8, 216, Croatia) is coming off a career year in 2018-19 where he averaged career bests in points per game (18.0), field goal percentage (.497), three-point percentage (.425), rebounds (4.1) and assists (2.0), appearing in 81 games (all starts) with the Indiana Pacers. The 30-year-old scored 20-plus points in a career-high 32 games and posted three 30-point outings last season.

He was one of only eight players to hit over 150 three-pointers on better than 42 percent from beyond the arc last year and earned his first NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week award last year for games played Feb. 4-9.

Entering his sixth NBA season, Bogdanović has played for the Brooklyn Nets (2014-17), Washington Wizards (2017) and the Indiana Pacers (2017-19) with career averages of 13.3 points on 46.3 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from downtown, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.8 minutes per contest. Following his rookie season in 2014-15, he earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors, also competing in the NBA Rising Stars Game as a sophomore in 2015-16.

The Croatian’s professional career began in Europe where he gained vast experience with multiple teams, including Zrinjski Mostar (2004-05), Real Madrid (2005-09), Murcia (2008-09), Cibona Zagreb (2009-11) and Fenerbahce Ulker (2011-14). He garnered multiple accolades during his time overseas, earning a Croatian League All-Star nod and Championship (2010), Turkish League All-Star selection and Turkish Cup win (2013), also earning a Turkish Supercup victory and Turkish League championship (2014).

He will wear no. 44 for the Jazz.