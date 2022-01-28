Jazz Sign Danuel House Jr. to 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed forward Danuel House Jr. (DAN-u-elle) to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

House Jr. (6-6, 215, Texas A&M) is in his sixth NBA season and previously signed a 10-day contract with Utah on Jan. 6 and Jan. 18 and has played in six games (one start) with the Jazz, averaging 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. In his NBA career, he has also played with Washington (2016-17), Phoenix (2017-18), Houston (2018-22) and New York (2021-22) owning career averages of 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.8 minutes per game.

The Houston-native has additional NBA G League experience, competing for Delaware (2016-17), Northern Arizona (2017-18) and Rio Grande Valley (2017-19), playing in 60 total games (42 starts), averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.