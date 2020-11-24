Jazz sign Azubuike and Hughes

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed center Udoka Azubuike and forward Elijah Hughes. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Selected 27th overall in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Jazz, Azubuike (7-0, 270, Kansas) was a four-year collegiate player and in 2019-20 posted averages of 13.7 points on 74.8 percent from the field, along with 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 31 games. Following his senior season, he earned Consensus 2019-20 All-America Second Team honors, also being named the 2019-20 Big 12 Player of the Year and garnering 2019-20 All-Big 12 First Team accolades.

For his career, the native of Lagos, Nigeria appeared in 87 games (79 starts) with averages of 12.3 points on 74.6 percent from the field, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He left Kansas as the school’s all-time leader in field goal percentage and eighth in all-time blocks (172).

Hughes (6-6, 215, Syracuse) was drafted 39th overall in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Utah on draft night. He led the ACC in scoring in 2019-20, averaging 19.0 points to go with 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 32 games (all starts). He was a 2019-20 All-ACC First Team selection and 2019-20 All-District pick by both the NABC and USBWA.

The Beacon, N.Y., native spent two seasons at Syracuse, appearing in 66 games (all starts), owning career averages of 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. He began his collegiate career at East Carolina in 2016-17.