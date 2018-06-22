Jazz Select Grayson Allen in 2018 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz selected guard Grayson Allen with the 21st overall pick of the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, held Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. In addition, the Jazz sent the rights to the 52nd pick, Vincent Edwards, to Houston in exchange for cash considerations.

A four-year player at Duke University, Allen averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 37 contests (all starts) during the 2017-18 campaign. As a senior, the 22-year-old guard was named to the 2018 All-ACC Third Team and during the 2015-16 season, he earned AP All-America Third Team honors and an All-ACC First Team selection. He played in 15 career NCAA Tournament games, helping Duke win its fifth NCAA title in 2015.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., the 6-5, 198-pound appeared in 142 career games (97 starts) finishing 12th on Duke’s all-time scoring list with 1,996 points. Allen is one of just five Blue Devils in history to record 1,900-or-more points, 400-or-more rebounds and 400-or-more assists, joining Grant Hill, Jon Scheyer, Danny Ferry and Johhny Dawkins.