Jazz scrape out Summer League win over Magic

The Jazz are moving on to the second round of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament after a 75-70 win over the Magic late Thursday night.

In a game that didn't feature any of the teams' five first-round picks from the last two drafts—2018 No. 21 pick Grayson Allen (rest), 2017 No. 13 pick Donovan Mitchell (present but not playing) and 2017 No. 28 pick Tony Bradley (wrist) for Utah, and 2018 No. 6 Mo Bamba (rest) and 2017 No. 6 pick Jonathan Isaac (rest) for Orlando—the Jazz outscored the Magic 21-10 in the second quarter and then held on for the victory.

Diamond Stone started in place of Bradley and double-doubled with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Georges Niang also registered a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) in the victory despite shooting only 4-for-16 from the field.

Kendrick Ray (10 points) was the only other Utah player to score in double figures.

Orlando's Troy Caupain stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Notable

The Magic have averaged only 61.5 points in their last two games. ... Utah (6-for-23) and Orlando (4-for-28) combined to shoot only 19.6 percent from 3-point range. ... Wesley Iwundu (11 points) and Khem Birch (10 points) also scored in double figures for Orlando. ... The Jazz shot 17-for-22 (77.3 percent) from the free-throw line. The Magic shot only 10-for-18 (55.6 percent).

Up Next

The Jazz will play in the second round of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament this weekend.