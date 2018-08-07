Jazz scheduled to play Magic in Mexico City

The Utah Jazz are loaded with international talent.

Now they get to show it on an international stage.

The Jazz will travel to Mexico City to take on the Orlando Magic on December 15. The game at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico will mark the eighth time in franchise history that the Jazz have played a game outside of the United States and Canada—and the first time in franchise history during the regular season.

“The Utah Jazz are excited to play in Mexico City and are proud to represent our fans and the NBA on a global stage,” Utah Jazz president Steve Starks said. “This will be our fourth time playing in Mexico and first time back in 15 years. Our organization thanks the NBA and the people of Mexico City for this unique opportunity.”

The Jazz last played outside of the U.S. and Canada in 2009, when they played preseason games in London and Madrid. The team last played in Mexico during the 2003 NBA preseason.

The NBA has played 26 games in Mexico since 1992. This season, for a third consecutive year, the league will play two regular season games in Mexico City. The Orlando Magic will also play the Chicago Bulls on December 13. The games will be broadcast on both ESPN and NBA League Pass International.

“Returning to Mexico City for two regular season games this season reinforces our commitment to growing basketball in Mexico and Latin America,” NBAcommissioner Adam Silver said. “NBA teams have been playing in Mexico for more than 25 years, and the Bulls, Jazz and Magic organizations are excited to continue the tradition of bringing the live game experience to our passionate Mexican fans.”

Utah Jazz Around the Globe

November 2, 1990 — Tokyo, Japan — Phoenix 119, Utah 96

November 3, 1990 — Tokyo, Japan — Utah 102, Phoenix 101

October 26, 1996 — Mexico City, Mexico — Dallas 107, Utah 102

October 27, 1996 — Mexico City, Mexico — Utah 111, Phoenix 105

October 5, 2003 — Mexico City, Mexico — Utah 90, Dallas 85

October 6, 2009 — London, England — Chicago 102, Utah 101

October 8, 2009 — Madrid, Spain — Utah 109, Real Madrid 87