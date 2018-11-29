Jazz players say goodbye to Alec Burks

Alec Burks wasn’t much for post-game interviews. When reporters filled the locker room, the shooting guard preferred to slip between them, the way he might split defenders on his way to the rim, and make a silent escape.

But after news of Burks’ trade broke this week, his teammates wouldn’t let their appreciation go unspoken.

One of the best teammates I’ve had, he had some bad luck & never stopped working to get back to who we all knew him for. Everyday was upbeat & positive. We will all miss you round here, wish you nothing but the best @AlecBurks10! #bigfax — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) November 29, 2018

Good luck to my guy @AlecBurks10 on his new journey!! Always been a real one, great teammate, and been fun hooping alongside of you pic.twitter.com/FyEWPsPBFC — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) November 29, 2018

Burks was drafted by the Jazz with the 12th-overall pick in 2011. “I was 19 when I came here,” Burks said recently. “I became a man here. They made me mature, as a man and a father.” Many of Burks’ teammates grew up here with him.

Good luck to my brother @AlecBurks10 in this new adventure. It’s been a fun ride . pic.twitter.com/BmA6XNv1ZQ — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 29, 2018

I wish all the best to my guy @AlecBurks10 He has been through some tough times but always worked hard and stayed positive. It’s been great playing with you bro. pic.twitter.com/MX1cCMQJGO — Raul Togni Neto (@RaulTogni) November 29, 2018

Burks averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over his 382 games with Utah. And though his time with the Jazz was hampered by a series of major injuries—setbacks he said made him a smarter player, and more appreciative of his opportunity to play the game—there was always a chance of magic from the man Jazz broadcaster Craig Bolerjack lovingly called Houdini.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 18, and you can bet Burks’ former teammates will be glad to see him.

@AlecBurks10 they don’t get any more professional than my guy!! Wish u nothing but the best! — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) November 29, 2018