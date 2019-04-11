Jazz open 2019 NBA Playoffs April 14 against the Houston Rockets

The 2019 Utah Jazz Playoffs presented by Zions Bank will set the Utah Jazz against the Houston Rockets with the first game coming on Sun., April 14, at the Toyota Center in Houston at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised by AT&T SportsNet and will also be broadcast live on the Jazz Radio Network.

The Jazz have made the NBA Playoffs in three-straight seasons and will be making their 28th NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history. The team has advanced to the Conference Semifinals 16 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice.

This will mark the ninth time the team has taken on Houston in the Playoffs (1985, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008 and 2018), which is the most times Utah has matched up with a team in the postseason in franchise history.

Tickets will be available at utahjazz.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office. Hospitality packages and suites will also be available by calling (801) 325-2582, while group tickets can be purchased by calling (801) 355-DUNK.