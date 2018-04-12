Jazz Open 2018 NBA Playoffs April 15 against the Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2018 Utah Jazz Playoffs presented by Zions Bank will set the Utah Jazz against the Oklahoma City Thunder with the first game coming on Sun., April 15, at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City at 4:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised by AT&T SportsNet and will also be broadcast live on the Jazz Radio Network.

The Jazz will be making their 27th NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history, having advanced to the Conference Semifinals 15 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice.

This will mark the first time since the Thunder moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City that the teams will face off in the postseason.

Tickets will be available at utahjazz.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office with an eight ticket limit per person. Hospitality packages and suites will also be available by calling (801) 325-2582, while group tickets can be purchased by calling (801) 355-DUNK.