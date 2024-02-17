“Jazz on Jazz crime” – Kessler and George face off in Panini Rising Stars

“If he tries. I don’t know if he’ll try, I think he’s smarter than that. But we’ll see.”

With a runway to the rim, the Jazz’s starting point guard burst into the paint from the corner; Utah’s starting center hurried over and jumped with two arms extended. He really tried him.

“Jazz on Jazz crime,” TNT broadcaster Adam Lefkoe bellowed.

The rookie adjusted in mid-air to score his lone points in the opening matchup of the Panini Rising Stars. George couldn’t help but smile on his way back on defense.

The two tangled a couple moments earlier when Kessler bear-hugged George on a screen for an offensive foul.

“Walker did his thing, and he cheated,” George said postgame. “Nah. Grateful for the opportunity.”

While George earned the personal bragging rights, Kessler’s Team Jalen scored the victory over Team Tamika - 40-35 - behind 18 points from MVP Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers. New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins connected with Kessler on a lob in the opening game.

The 2023 1st Team All-Rookie center continued shining en route to the Panini Rising Stars Championship. Kessler finished sublimely with a reverse layup off a Mathurin feed. On the night, he went 3-3 for 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist.

“All the guys understood we wanted to win," Kessler said. “We went out there and achieved it.”

While Friday's contest is the last for Kessler in the Rising Stars game, Keyonte George is eager for another opportunity. The NBA’s rookie assists leader collected 2 points, 1 steal, and 1 rebound in nearly eight minutes of action.