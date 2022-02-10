Jazz To Miss Ingles, Welcome Alexander-Walker And Hernangomez

Throughout the course of the year, from the preseason in early October to the NBA finals in June, the league never has a shortage of drama.

But regardless of what takes place in the early or later parts of the year, the most drama-filled portions of the season always take place in early February — and 2022 has proven no different.

“It comes every year,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “Like any business there’s a personal component to the business. ... But it’s not something we give a lot of life to.”

This time though, Utah is now a part of that drama.

Looking to bring Salt Lake City its first-ever championship, the Jazz completed a three-team trade with the Portland Trailblazers and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.

Utah sent Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second-round pick to Portland and received Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers and Juancho Hernangomez from San Antonio. The Spurs received Tomas Satoransky from Portland and another Jazz second-round pick.

The Jazz improved their depth across the board and got two players who could provide instant minutes, particularly with Alexander-Walker.

Utah's primary addition from the trade is the young and talented Alexander-Walker, a former first-round pick in the 2019 draft. He's averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 assists per game this season, and at 6-foot-5 with good length, could evolve into one of the better two-way players in the game.

His presence could be expected to fill some of the void left by Ingles, primarily as a secondary playmaker and scorer for the second unit. Utah is known for having a sensational developmental program — with Ingles serving as proof — so getting Alexander-Walker on a very team-friendly contract could be considered a win.

Utah will look to resurrect Hernangomez's season after struggling to see the court in stints with Boston and San Antonio this season, averaging 1.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. But just two seasons ago with Minnesota, he averaged career-highs of 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game on 42% shooting from beyond the arc.

If the Jazz can get that sort of efficiency out of the 6-foot-9 Hernangomez moving forward, this trade could be a massive win.

We have acquired guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and forward Juancho Hernangomez in a three-team trade, sending Portland forward Joe Ingles, guard/forward Elijah Hughes and a future second-round draft pick. https://t.co/Gqxd1QRRHt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 10, 2022

The move was tough for the Jazz, considering Ingles was a fan-favorite of the organization and one of its most visible members in the league. Unfortunately, in the final year of his contract, Ingles suffered a season-ending torn ACL when facing Minnesota on Jan. 30.

The runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year last season, Ingles, has been an integral part of the Jazz since he arrived in 2014, making him the second longest-tenured member of the current roster behind Rudy Gobert.

He's developed into one of the league's premier three-point shooters throughout his time, knocking down 40.8% of his shots from beyond the arc. He's averaged 8.6 points and 3.8 assists per game, primarily serving as the team's secondary ball-handler and facilitator.

More than just what he does on the court, Ingles is just as beneficial to the Jazz in the locker room. His veteran leadership and overall mentality have helped Utah thrive as one of the top teams in the league the past couple of seasons.

"It's not even about the basketball at this point. … That's our guy," Rudy Gay said.

Regardless of if Ingles stays in Portland or ends up searching for a new home in the future, there's no doubt in his mind that he'll be back on the court again, better than ever.

"I'm very confident. … I have zero doubt I'll be able to come back better than what I was before," Ingles said last week. "My game and the way I play, I'm not going to lie, I've never relied on athleticism. I've been able to be successful by being who I am and the way I play."