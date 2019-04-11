Jazz to host NBA playoff games on April 20, 22

The 2019 Utah Jazz Playoffs presented by Zions Bank will deliver First Round home games against Houston on Saturday, April 20, at 8:30 p.m. (MT) and Monday, April 22, at 8:30 p.m. (MT) with special T-shirts, interactive Utah Jazz street art, an outdoor fan festival on the Vivint Smart Home Arena plaza and other unique postseason activities.

Zions Bank returns for its second season fully supporting the Utah Jazz playoff run, building on last postseason’s exciting fan engagement with outdoor and in-arena experiences.

“The NBA playoffs are like an extended state holiday here in Utah,” said Rob Brough, Zions Bank Executive Vice President of Marketing. “Zions Bank is, again, proud to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Utah Jazz playoff run. In partnership with the Jazz, we look forward to helping enhance the playoff experience for fans across the state.”

Tickets are on sale now for the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs online at utahjazz.com, the Utah Jazz mobile app, ticketmaster.com or at Vivint Smart Home Arena’s box office. Ticketmaster is the official ticket resale partner for Utah Jazz tickets, providing fans with a safe and secure marketplace to buy, sell and transfer verified tickets. Tickets purchased from any other source may not be valid.

The popular City Edition court and uniforms will be featured in the first Jazz home playoff game. Three different colored T-shirts in the red rock spectrum with the “Take Note” slogan displayed on the front will be placed on each chair at the 18,306-seat facility for fans to wear in a colorful kaleidoscope.



The Jazz will wear their Association Edition white uniforms for their second home playoff game, with all fans receiving corresponding white Zions Bank “Take Note” playoff shirts.