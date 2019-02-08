Jazz feel a sense of relief and focus with trade deadline behind them

Everyone feels the stress of the NBA’s trade deadline, from the front office to the players to the fans. So with Thursday behind them, there was a sense of relief for the Utah Jazz at practice on Friday.

“We’re ready to continue the season and continue to make this playoff push,” veteran forward Derrick Favors said.

Players dealt with Thursday’s uncertainty in different ways. Favors spent the morning relaxing with his children. Point guard Ricky Rubio was at the team’s practice facility.

“This is a business and sometimes you don’t have to like it,” Rubio said. “You just have to play through it. I love it here.”

Rubio spent the morning talking with teammates Joe Ingles and Kyle Korver.

“We have a great group of guys,” he said. “I’ve never been in a team where everybody has each other’s backs like this. We love each other here.”

Rubio also took to Twitter, posting jokes about trade rumors on the Internet.

“It wasn’t fun,” he said. “But if you don’t try to have fun in tough moments, it’s no fun at all.”

The Jazz now turn their focus toward the rest of the season, 27 more games before the playoffs begin in April.

“I like our team and we’re looking forward to playing Saturday” against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Quin Snyder said. “I feel the same way about this team that I always have. They’re a fun group to come to work with, they’re a good group. I think we’re getting better.”