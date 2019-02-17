Fans submit their best #Jazzentines

Jazz fans: When they get a chance to merge creativity and their love for the team (with an added incentive of winning free stuff), they never disappoint.

When we made a call for their best #Jazzentines ahead of Valentine's Day, poems, graphics, photoshops, songs and card boxes flooded the hashtag. We had a difficult time choosing but had so much fun looking through the entries we thought we'd compile them in one place for other Jazz fans to enjoy!

WINNER

RUNNERS UP

Happy #jazzentine day everybody!



Made these to win some @utahjazz tickets because I love them pic.twitter.com/8bLcV4gCLJ — Lauren Thomas (@lauren_amanda13) February 14, 2019

OTHER FAVORITES