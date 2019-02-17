Fans submit their best #Jazzentines

by Angie Treasure
Posted: Feb 17, 2019

Jazz fans: When they get a chance to merge creativity and their love for the team (with an added incentive of winning free stuff), they never disappoint.


When we made a call for their best #Jazzentines ahead of Valentine's Day, poems, graphics, photoshops, songs and card boxes flooded the hashtag. We had a difficult time choosing but had so much fun looking through the entries we thought we'd compile them in one place for other Jazz fans to enjoy!

WINNER

RUNNERS UP

OTHER FAVORITES

View this post on Instagram

Happy Pre-Valentine’s Day GO JAZZ #jazzentine

A post shared by maddy (@madison_lorraine) on

View this post on Instagram

Wish this kiddo luck! @utahjazz #jazzentine

A post shared by Jake purple (@jake_purple) on

Jazz

