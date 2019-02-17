Fans submit their best #Jazzentines
Jazz fans: When they get a chance to merge creativity and their love for the team (with an added incentive of winning free stuff), they never disappoint.
When we made a call for their best #Jazzentines ahead of Valentine's Day, poems, graphics, photoshops, songs and card boxes flooded the hashtag. We had a difficult time choosing but had so much fun looking through the entries we thought we'd compile them in one place for other Jazz fans to enjoy!
WINNER
@utahjazz A note to my love, (the Jazz) my wife:#Jazzentine #utahjazz pic.twitter.com/heyKSP6hlD— Drew Bingham (@DKBingham52) February 9, 2019
RUNNERS UP
Happy #jazzentine day everybody!— Lauren Thomas (@lauren_amanda13) February 14, 2019
Made these to win some @utahjazz tickets because I love them pic.twitter.com/8bLcV4gCLJ
OTHER FAVORITES
View this post on Instagram
27 on the court but #1 in all hearts, you play so hard you make all the other teams ask for a restart. every block, shot, & assist make you look smart, but in reality you’re just a work of fine art. #Jazzentine (yes i am tryna win a jazz giveaway and yes i stan rudy ok!!)
"My love for you soars higher than Donovan Mitchell"@utahjazz #Jazzentine pic.twitter.com/VsbW3EHuv6— Chelle Bell (@MeyChell53) February 13, 2019
Happy Valentine’s Day! Here are some Jazz themed Valentine’s to celebrate.— Leah Anderson (@LeahJayJens) February 14, 2019
Crossing my fingers I win!#jazzentine @utahjazz @spidadmitchell @Joeingles7 @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/4dZz4aD92Y