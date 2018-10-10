Jazz exercise team option on Tony Bradley

The Utah Jazz announced today that they have exercised their third-year team option on center Tony Bradley for the 2019-20 season. Per team policy, financial terms were not released.

The-20-year-old Bradley (6-11, 240, North Carolina) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, but was acquired by the Jazz in a draft night trade. The Bartow, Fla. native saw action in 24 games (all starts) for the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, in 2017-18, owning averages of 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.6 minutes per contest. He appeared in nine games for the Jazz, scoring a career-best four points, also grabbing three rebounds, at Oklahoma City on Dec. 20.

During the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League, Bradley appeared in three games, averaging 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, earning a 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League Standout selection. He also posted averages of 16.0 points and 3.5 boards in two contests at the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In his sole collegiate season at North Carolina (2016-17), the 6-11 center averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game, helping the Tar Heels to a 2017 NCAA Championship.

