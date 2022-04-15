"The Jazz Can Win This Series" | Utah Jazz Mailbag With TV Analyst Craig Bolerjack

Jazz Mailbag with TV analyst Craig Bolerjack.

Question: Should the Jazz be happy with the No. 5 seed in the playoffs? — Alexis W. | Salt Lake City, UT

Answer: With the late onset of health and safety protocols and injuries, and sadly losing multiple fourth quarter leads, the No. 5 spot is the best the Jazz could do. Are they happy or satisfied… NO. Home court is one of the most important factors in the postseason and JazzNation is among the best in the NBA. This team, in my opinion, is better than a five seed and will miss the home court energy that is so useful to start and close a series. They will have to manufacture their own energy before they board the flight to Dallas.

T-minus 44 hours (or so) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 14, 2022

Question: Why has Don been able to go to another level in the playoffs? What changes for him or how teams defend him? — Dennis V. | Helena, MT

Answer: Donovan has struggled recently with fourth quarter production. As to why, only he truly knows. Is it pressure, the thought he needs to carry the team late… nobody knows. They’re all possibilities, but thankfully Mitchell has played at an All-Star level throughout the postseason. When thinking of how he finds the way to consistently raise his level, many factors come into play — clear mind, knowing your opponent, and making quick adjustments to their ever-changing schemes. Donovan has been exceptional in making those adjustments and using his athletic skill set to score.

Question: What is Utah’s biggest strength entering the postseason? Biggest weakness? — Tom S. | Logan, UT

Answer: Utah’s biggest strength is by far its depth. Danuel House Jr. and Juancho Hernangomez have been big surprises — both are bigger defenders and Juancho provides a slasher into the paint and a legitimate three-point threat. Jordan Clarkson's ability to adjust anywhere on the floor is another threat, and obviously Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Bojan Bogdanovic give the Jazz their core strength. If there is a weakness, it might be the team because doubt is hard to overcome. Hopefully their late season team meeting helped put some of those issues to rest.

Question: How do we beat Dallas in the first round? What has to happen for us? — Justin R. | Las Vegas, NV

Answer: Luka Donic's injury is the X-factor here. Dallas called it a mild strain, but he's 23 and an awesome talent. Will they risk him in Games 1, 2, 3 or beyond — we’ll find out together. Saying that, Dallas is a deep team. Making the trade for Spencer Dinwiddie took Dallas to the next level as Brunson, Powell, Bullock and Finney-Smith were already high level. What has to happen for us to win — defense. In fact, team defense. Run back on missed shots and turnovers. Transition "D" has been questionable all season and has to improve. Secondly, the Jazz have to make shots. That may sound simple considering the depth of our three-point shooters. But if the shots aren't falling, my thought is to find Gobert at the rim and let the mid-range game of Clarkson, Mike Conley, Mitchell and Bogdanovic go to work and rebuild the three-point confidence. The Jazz can win this series.