Jazz Basketball Decade Series | 1980s

As the Jazz celebrate their 50th anniversary this season, it's a perfect time to reflect on a half-century of memories.

From beginning the organization in 1974 to moving to Salt Lake City in 1979, back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in the late 90s, and the ushering of a new era with Will Hardy just last year, Utah has emerged as one of the winningest franchises since its inception.

The Jazz have posted a .542 winning percentage through nearly 4,000 games, good enough for fourth all-time. They trail San Antonio (.601), Boston (.592), and the Los Angeles Lakers (.592).

Here's a look back at the organization's time during the 1980s:

After moving to Salt Lake City to start the 1979 season, Utah's struggles from the previous decade continued. They were a team trying to decide which direction they were heading in, ultimately electing to do a rebuild of sorts. They placed star Pete Maravich on waivers as his knee injuries persisted, turning the team over to 23-year-old Adrian Dantley.

Dantley became the key catalyst for Utah's turnaround. He averaged 28.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game that season — and although Utah struggled to a 24-58 record, a sense of hope began to take shape.

The Jazz still struggled the next few seasons, never finishing with more than 30 wins — but there were signs that things were changing.

Darrell Griffith, who Utah selected No. 2 overall in the 1980 NBA draft, emerged as a rookie to make a formidable pairing with Dantley. He averaged 20.6 points per game in his first season, taking home Rookie of the Year honors.

General Manager Frank Layden took over early in the 1981-82 season, replacing Tom Nissalke. Layden took a much different approach to the game, known for his self-deprecating sense of humor that had a way of easing tensions when things got tough. Although the Jazz finished 25-57 and 30-52 during his first two seasons, there were signs of what was to come.

Utah had a run of bad luck with injuries during Layden's first two seasons, but he believed they had the pieces needed to contend.

Dantley and Griffith made a star duo; Mark Eaton was drafted in 1982 and had the makings of a defensive stalwart at center. Jeff Wilkins was a solid rotational player, but a few pieces were still missing. The Jazz had a very good offseason in the summer of 1983, drafting Thurl Bailey with the No. 7 overall pick and adding talented offensive rebounder Rich Kelley.

With the pieces finally assembled, the 1983-84 season will always be among the most memorable in Jazz history.

Nicknamed the 'Team with Heart,' the Jazz secured their first postseason bid in team history that season. The Jazz finished 45-37 that year — their first winning season — and took home the Midwest Division crown. They took down the Nuggets 3-2 in the first round of the playoffs before falling 4-2 to the Suns in the conference semifinals.

It set the stage for 20 consecutive seasons of making the postseason, third all-time in league history.

Utah's franchise changed during the 1984 NBA draft when the Jazz selected a little-known point guard out of Gonzaga named John Stockton. While the pick was met with jeers from Jazz Nation, little did anyone know the sort of stamp Stockton would forever leave on the organization.

Utah regressed slightly during the 1984-85 season, finishing 41-41 and making the postseason again. Although they lost in the conference semifinals, Eaton emerged as one of the best shot blockers ever en route to being named the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Jazz added another critical piece in the 1985 draft, selecting Karl Malone with the No. 13 pick. While expectations were high that season, injuries derailed what could've been a special season as Griffith missed the year with a stress fracture, and Dantley missed the postseason.

Still, the potential was there. It was only a matter of time before things began taking shape in Salt Lake City. But that almost never came to fruition.

Larry H. Miller, who had purchased 50% of the organization in 1985, wanted to keep the team in Utah. However, the other owner, Sam Battistone, wanted to sell to a group that would've moved the franchise to Minnesota. Ultimately, Miller stepped in at the last minute and purchased the remaining 50% of the organization, ensuring their future in the Mountain West.

The 1986 season was one of transitions where the team was headed in two different directions.

Stockton and Malone appeared on a star's path, but the veterans were still in control. Layden made the bold move to trade Dantley to Detroit while Griffith became a six-man for the team. Utah persevered throughout the change, finishing 44-38 before losing to Golden State in the first round of the playoffs.

However, the significant changes came at the start of the 1987-88 season. Layden moved Stockton into the starting lineup, pairing him with Malone, which would later result in the greatest pick-and-roll combination in league history. Led by that dynamic duo, the Jazz finished 47-35 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Lakers.

Little did anyone know that the start of the 1988-89 season was when Utah would find its missing piece — although he'd been there all along.

Layden stepped down as head coach, returning to a full-time role in the front office. In his place stepped assistant coach Jerry Sloan, who would become one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. He was able to game plan around both Stockton and Malone’s strengths and they became All-Stars and made All-NBA that year.

Stockton led the league in assists, the first of nine consecutive seasons he would do so. Malone became unstoppable on offense, averaging 29.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Despite finishing as Midwest Division champions, Utah was bounced by the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jazz responded the following year, setting a then-franchise record with 55 wins as they rolled through the regular season. They appeared poised to make noise in the playoffs but again struggled and fell in the first round.

That left the Jazz searching for answers. Would they just be a regular-season success story, or could they find a way to emerge as championship contenders?

Turns out, it was the latter.