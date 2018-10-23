Jazz Assign Tony Bradley to Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned center Tony Bradley (6-11, 248, North Carolina) to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. This marks Bradley’s first assignment to the Stars this season.

Entering his second season with the Jazz, Bradley saw action in 24 games (all starts) on assignment with the Stars last year, averaging 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.6 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old also played in nine games with the Jazz in 2017-18, totaling a career-high four points and three rebounds at Oklahoma City on Dec. 20.

The Theme Night Mini-Plan for the 2018-19 season is on sale now, which includes tickets to the following six nights at the Stars: Wizard Night, Princess Night, Star Wars Night, World Record Night, Superhero Night and Fairy Tale Night. The mini-plan also guarantees fans will receive that evening’s giveaway item, with tickets starting at $10 per ticket. To purchase the Theme Night Mini-Plan, call (801) 325-STAR (7827).

2018-19 Stars season tickets are also on sale at www.slcstars.com or by phone at (801) 325-STAR (7827). Season ticket membership benefits include the best ticket prices, exclusive events with Stars players and coaches, and more.