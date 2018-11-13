Jazz assign Raul Neto to Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned guard Raul Neto to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. Neto, who has been cleared to return to practice, will participate in a closed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday on a rehab assignment as part of his last stage in return to play protocol. This marks the fourth Jazz G League rehab assignment, following Danté Exum’s in March of last season.

Neto (6-1, 179, Brazil) suffered a right hamstring injury, missing the first 13 games of the 2018-19 season. Entering his fourth season with Utah, the guard appeared in 41 games last year, with averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest, also seeing action in eight postseason games.

Selected as a participant for the 2016 Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend, the 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Jazz, appearing in 162 career games, owning averages of 4.7 points on 38.8 percent from three, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per contest.