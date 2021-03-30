Jazz Announce Route as New Team Partner

The Utah Jazz and Utah Jazz Team Store announced today the signing of a new multi-year partnership with Route, a Lehi-based e-commerce company.

Route’s mission is to help shoppers discover and celebrate the world’s brands through a completely reimaginedecommerce experience. Route provides an end-to-end solution that creates a transparent, connected, and fluid shopping experience from initial product discovery to real time tracking of all your online orders. Since launching in 2018, Route has built a network of more than 1.5 million active consumers and more than 8,000 online retailers.

Utah Jazz Team Store has also integrated Route into the online ordering process for fans purchasing jerseys, hats, shirts and other official team gear. In addition fans can show they have downloaded the Route app to receive 10% off purchases made in person at the Utah Jazz Team Store.

“We are happy to welcome Route to the Jazz retail team,” said Jazz Vice President of Retail Operations Morgan Evans. “Its cutting-edge technology gives our guests peace of mind in this new age of e-commerce and has already made a positive impact in our customer service efforts.”

The Jazz join more than 8,000 other merchants that use Route to improve the e-commerce experience for customers. In 2020, Route, which has more than 1.5 million active users, tracked more than 50 million packages.