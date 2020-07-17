Jazz Announce 2019-20 NBA Restart broadcast schedule

The Utah Jazz announced today that AT&T SportsNet will televise the team’s three scrimmages and all eight of the 2019-20 regular season NBA Restart games taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. as part of the University of Utah Health Road to Orlando.

Utah’s first scrimmage is slated for Thursday, July 23 vs. Phoenix at 6 p.m. (MT) at HP Field House and the first Restart game is set for Thursday, July 30 at HP Field House at 4:30 p.m. (MT) against the New Orleans Pelicans.

AT&T SportsNet telecasts will be broadcast remotely from Vivint Smart Home Arena using the arena videoboard by play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack, analysts Matt Harpring and Thurl Bailey and sideline reporter Kristen Kenney. Coverage of regular season Restart games will include pregame, halftime and postgame shows hosted by Alema Harrington live from the arena set, featuring a rotation of guests to break down all the action for Jazz fans.

The Zone Sports Network (97.5 FM, 1280 AM) will also broadcast all scrimmages and Restart contests remotely from Vivint Smart Home Arena with David Locke and Ron Boone on the call.

The Jazz’s scheduled scrimmages and games are listed below (scrimmages are subject to change):