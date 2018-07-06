Jazz Agree to Terms with Favors, Exum and Neto

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward/center Derrick Favors, guard Danté Exum and guard Raul Neto. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Favors (6-10, 265, Georgia Tech) returns to Utah as the longest tenured Jazzman on the current roster, last year becoming just the 12th player in franchise history to appear in 500 career games. The 26-year-old enters the 2018-19 season tied for sixth in all-time Jazz offensive rebounds (1,241), sixth in career field goal percentage (.518), seventh in blocks (666), 10th in total rebounds (3,690) and 15th in points (6,070).

Last season, the Atlanta native appeared and started in 77 games, the most since 2012-13. Favors posted averages of 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game. He totaled 15 double-doubles on the year and 20-or-more points six times.

During the 2018 Playoffs, Favors averaged 9.3 points on 61.8 percent shooting from the field and 5.2 rebounds. During Game 2 of the First Round against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Favors tallied 20 points on 8-of-14 from the field, 16 boards and three assists in a pivotal 102-95 road victory.

Favors has twice been selected to compete at the USA Basketball Men’s National Team Mini-Camp in Las Vegas, both in 2012 and 2013.

The 22-year-old Exum (6-6, 190, Australia) is entering his fourth NBA season, appearing in 14 games last year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest. He returned from injury in time to appear in 10 playoff games for the Jazz, helping the team to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second-straight season. In the Second Round against Houston, Exum saw action in four games, averaging 8.3 points on 52.0 percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.4 minutes per contest.

Originally drafted by Utah in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2014 NBA Draft, the versatile Australian has played in 162 games (67 starts) in a Jazz uniform, posting averages of 5.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 boards in 20.2 minutes.

He has also competed for the Australian National Team, appearing in six games at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, also helping the team to a gold medal at the 2013 FIBA Oceania Championships.

Neto (6-1, 179, Brazil) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round (47th overall pick) in the 2013 NBA Draft and was acquired by the Jazz in a draft-night trade. The 26-year-old has spent all three of his NBA seasons with Utah, appearing in 162 games (53 starts) with averages of 4.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 boards in 14.5 minutes per contest. In 2017-18, he saw action in 41 games, owning averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 boards in 12.1 minutes, also playing in eight postseason contests.

The Brazilian, who competed in the 2016 NBA Rising Stars Challenge for Team World, has been playing professionally since the 2011-12 season, also competing for Delteco GBC (2011-14) and UCAM Murcia (2014-15) of the ACB League in Spain.

Neto has competed in 25 games for the Brazilian National Team at the highest level and at the 2014 FIBA World Cup averaged 7.6 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.3 minutes.

The Jazz finished the 2017-18 season at 48-34, earning the fifth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second-straight year. At 19-28 going into Jan. 24, the team posted a 29-6 record to close out the season, which marked the second-best record in the NBA after that date. Utah became the first team since the 2004-05 New Jersey Nets to end the regular season with a winning record after being nine games below .500 on Jan. 22.