Jazz Add Irv Roland to Coaching Staff

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Irv Roland to its coaching staff.

Roland, a seven-year NBA coaching veteran, last worked for the Houston Rockets from 2017-19 where they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2018. He began his NBA career with the Boston Celtics in 2004 where he assisted with video analysis. In 2005, he joined the New Orleans Hornets, also in the team’s video department, and worked there until 2010. He continued his journey in coaching, moving to Phoenix and was an assistant coach for the Suns from 2013-17.

Additionally, Roland works throughout the offseason with current and former NBA players. A native of Midwest City, Okla., Roland played college basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.