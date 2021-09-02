2021 NBA Playoffs - LA Clippers v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 16: Utah Jazz players huddle up during the game against the LA Clippers during Round 2, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 16, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Jazz Add Irv Roland to Coaching Staff

Posted: Sep 02, 2021

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Irv Roland to its coaching staff.

Roland, a seven-year NBA coaching veteran, last worked for the Houston Rockets from 2017-19 where they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2018. He began his NBA career with the Boston Celtics in 2004 where he assisted with video analysis. In 2005, he joined the New Orleans Hornets, also in the team’s video department, and worked there until 2010. He continued his journey in coaching, moving to Phoenix and was an assistant coach for the Suns from 2013-17.

Additionally, Roland works throughout the offseason with current and former NBA players. A native of Midwest City, Okla., Roland played college basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Tags
Snyder, Quin, Jazz
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter