Jazz add Erdem Can to coaching staff

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Erdem Can to its coaching staff.

Can joins the Jazz having most recently served as an assistant coach for Fenerbahce in the Turkish first division from 2012-21. Under legendary international head coach Željko Obradović, Can helped the team to four Turkish League Championships, three Turkish Cups, five EuroLeague Final Fours, three EuroLeague Finals and one EuroLeague Championship. He has also assisted the Utah Jazz’s summer league coaching staff five times in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The Ankara, Turkey native comes to Utah with a vast career in coaching and as a player. He began his playing career with Sumerbank Basketball Team in Turkey from 1993-96 and finished his career with Mulkiyespor Basketball Team, also in Turkey (1996-98). He also has coaching stops in the Turkish first division with Turk Telekom (2008-10), Olin Edirne (2010-12), serving as head coach for Olin Edirne for two seasons.

Can received a master’s degree in political science and public administration at the Ankara University Faculty of Political Science in 2003.