Jazz acquire draft rights to Elijah Hughes

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to Elijah Hughes (39th overall pick) from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for cash considerations and a future second round pick.

Hughes (6-6, 215, Syracuse) led the ACC in scoring in 2019-20, averaging 19.0 points to go with 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 32 games (all starts). He was a 2019-20 All-ACC First Team selection and 2019-20 All-District pick by both the NABC and USBWA.

The Beacon, N.Y., native spent two seasons at Syracuse, appearing in 66 games (all starts), owning career averages of 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. He began his collegiate career at East Carolina in 2016-17.