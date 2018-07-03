Jackson Jr. leads Grizzlies past Young, Hawks

One lottery pick had a night to remember—and the other will look forward to his game tomorrow.

No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. showed out in his pro debut, scoring a game-high 29 points and shooting 8-for-13 from 3-point range as the Grizzlies beat the Hawks 101-88 in the first game of the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League on Monday night. Jackson Jr. drilled his first two shots—both 3-pointers from above the break—and sank a 40-foot three to beat the first-half buzzer. He added three rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes.

No. 5 pick Trae Young, meanwhile, air-balled his first two shots (both long 3-point attempts) and missed his first 10 shots before he sank a three early in the third quarter. Young added a floater in the lane and a reverse layup en route to a 4-for-20 shooting night. The 6-foot-2 point guard did score 16 points (thanks to 6-for-8 shooting from the line) and dished out three assists in 29 minutes.

Memphis' Kobi Simmons scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and big man Ivan Rabb chipped in 14 points in the win.

Tyler Dorsey led the Hawks with 18 points, while Omari Spellman, the No. 30 overall pick, threw down four powerful dunks, hit nothing but net on a corner three, and absolutely stuffed Memphis' Jevon Carter, this year's No. 32 overall pick, at the rim in the second quarter. Spellman finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Notable

Atlanta's John Collins, who averaged 10.5 points, 7.3 points and 1.1 blocks as a rookie last year, had nine points and six rebounds in only 16 minutes. ... Memphis shot 13-for-25 (52.0 percent) as a team from 3-point range. ... The Grizzlies led by as many as 22 points. ... Atlanta shot 9-for-40 (22.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Up Next

The Hawks will take on the Spurs on Tuesday night at 5pm. The Grizzlies and Jazz will follow at 7pm.